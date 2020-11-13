Alps Advisors Inc. Has $671,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.44.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.95. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $153.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.34 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

