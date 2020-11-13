Alps Advisors Inc. Has $675,000 Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,724 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 15,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,817,666 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $671,480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,739,583 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,199,972 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $985,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,466,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,094,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,926,978 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,245,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,430 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,429,613 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $251,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $1,708,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,925.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Telesmanic sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $53,169.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,662.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,897 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,465 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTSH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

