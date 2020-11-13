Alps Advisors Inc. Has $723,000 Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 53.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 110.3% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth $39,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 750.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.28.

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $92.36 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $107.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.81. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $280,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,510 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,710.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $3,637,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 466,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,504,338.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,900. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

