Alps Advisors Inc. Has $808,000 Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 126.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 873,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $220,272,000 after buying an additional 135,016 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 452,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,159,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 406,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $102,357,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 370,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,827,000 after buying an additional 30,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,233,000 after buying an additional 121,321 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $1,064,667.50. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,201 shares of company stock worth $4,315,494 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EPAM. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.87.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $332.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $356.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.