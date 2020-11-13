Alps Advisors Inc. Has $841,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 32.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXEL. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Exelixis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $20.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.67 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 28.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 39,742 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total value of $872,336.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $122,101.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,422 shares of company stock worth $1,744,438 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exelixis from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

