Alps Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,186,000 after acquiring an additional 756,410 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 884,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,546,000 after acquiring an additional 539,674 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,306,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,770,000 after acquiring an additional 439,227 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 297,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,198,000 after buying an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,503,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,866,000 after buying an additional 158,743 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $183.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.77.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 98,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.23, for a total transaction of $18,346,075.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,220 shares of company stock worth $46,148,114. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $199.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.61 and a 1-year high of $206.43.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $702.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

