Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $753,000 in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Arcimoto at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Arcimoto by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jesse Grant Eisler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,578.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Terry L. Becker sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $653,300 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

FUV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcimoto from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arcimoto from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcimoto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bradley Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcimoto in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

FUV stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $214.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.74. Arcimoto, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 224.42% and a negative net margin of 840.39%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcimoto, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. Its portfolio of electric vehicles includes Fun Utility Vehicle; Rapid Responder for a specialized emergency, security, and law enforcement services; and Deliverator for delivery of goods. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011.

