Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $757,000 in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of American Assets Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 25,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.32 per share, with a total value of $643,431.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 11,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $286,802.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 320,932 shares of company stock worth $7,185,227. 32.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. American Assets Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AAT opened at $25.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $48.15.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

