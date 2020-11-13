Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $911,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 152.3% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $310.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $306.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.12 and a 1 year high of $358.68.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $259.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $277.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.70.

In other news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $3,720,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,276,763.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.23, for a total value of $389,230.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,601,322.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,947 shares of company stock valued at $15,962,932 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

