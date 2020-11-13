Alps Advisors Inc. Invests $975,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,886,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,039,384,000 after purchasing an additional 447,549 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $136,048,000. Focused Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,345,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,198.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 214,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,069,000 after acquiring an additional 198,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,867,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $306.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

