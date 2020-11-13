Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $47.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.90.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.