Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 143 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 48.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 48.0% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 9.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

In other Proto Labs news, Director John B. Goodman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Victoria M. Holt sold 17,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total transaction of $2,787,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,845,772.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRLB opened at $127.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.85. Proto Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.35.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

