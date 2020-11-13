Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,927 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 3,719.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,422,000 after acquiring an additional 240,902 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in IHS Markit by 169.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 819,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,348,000 after purchasing an additional 515,106 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 330,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in IHS Markit by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on INFO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on IHS Markit in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.71. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $94.02.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

