Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 29,565 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,565 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,070,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,518,000 after acquiring an additional 780,340 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $7,874,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 191.0% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 24,250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 6.6% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,084,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The company has a market cap of $770.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

