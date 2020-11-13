Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 71,223 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 71,223 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $3.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.56. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 34.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $44,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,787,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,219,448.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

