Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,706 BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,187,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $962,549,000 after purchasing an additional 43,802 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.58.

BlackRock stock opened at $659.79 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $692.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $565.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.