Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,742,000 after purchasing an additional 59,988 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FMC by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $852,000. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of FMC by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 511,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,978,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $115.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.13.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Rowe boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

