Alps Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Krystal Biotech worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRYS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $22,335,000. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the second quarter worth $19,226,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 17,401.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after buying an additional 276,508 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 182.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,780,000 after buying an additional 183,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 15.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,059,000 after buying an additional 181,000 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, August 10th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 15,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $738,577.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,656,422.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ KRYS opened at $41.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.05. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.08 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.88 million, a P/E ratio of -33.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

