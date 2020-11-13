Alps Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Alector worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the first quarter worth about $20,862,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alector by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,358,000 after acquiring an additional 93,046 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alector by 35.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alector by 61.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 144,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alector in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 62.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEC opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.20. Alector, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. As a group, analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALEC. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alector from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.57.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

