Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,574 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Commvault Systems worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 4,505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.86 and a beta of 0.65. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.26 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 12,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $554,295.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,040,175.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,382 shares of company stock valued at $571,653. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 19th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

