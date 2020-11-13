Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,739 Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Assembly Biosciences worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 132,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 45,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $27.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34. The firm has a market cap of $182.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.66. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 60.14%. On average, analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ASMB. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

