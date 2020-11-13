Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 2,875 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,875 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 403.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRNX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.24. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.94.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.