Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $340.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.68. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $362.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.33.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total transaction of $1,083,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock valued at $23,473,398. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.