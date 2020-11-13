Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,736 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 26.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,736 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entegris by 110.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 120,456 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Entegris by 91.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 72.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

In related news, SVP Stuart Tison sold 3,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $268,626.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,971,102.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $90.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 16.58%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENTG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.