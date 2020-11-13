Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 4,660 Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,660 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 129.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 489.7% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 53.6% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIV shares. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Apartment Investment and Management from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.80. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.12.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $215.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.51 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.99%. This is an increase from Apartment Investment and Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.20%.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 125 apartment communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

