Alps Advisors Inc. Takes $1.04 Million Position in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,223 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Materialise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 32.7% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,319,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 24.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Materialise by 160.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS opened at $39.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise NV has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $52.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.23.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Materialise had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Materialise in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.