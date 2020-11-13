Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iRobot in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in iRobot by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in iRobot by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iRobot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRBT stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $32.79 and a 52 week high of $98.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.58. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of iRobot to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of iRobot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

In other iRobot news, Director Ruey Bin Kao sold 648 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $48,457.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,641.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 7,921 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $567,381.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,914 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,689. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots to the consumer market in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; Terra robotic lawn mower products; and Root robots designed to help children learn how to code.

