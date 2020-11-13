Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Raised by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 880,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,128,000 after buying an additional 76,719 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ameren by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameren by 274.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

Shares of AEE opened at $81.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.94. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $58.74 and a 52 week high of $87.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

