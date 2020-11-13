Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

ABCB has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Ameris Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of ABCB opened at $32.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.41. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,070,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,403,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,983,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,861,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 59.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,126,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,670,000 after buying an additional 418,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,125,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,636,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

