AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AMETEK by 4.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,070 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AMETEK by 1,144.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its position in AMETEK by 33.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AME opened at $115.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $118.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

AME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other AMETEK news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,401 shares of company stock worth $4,867,618 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

