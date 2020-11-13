AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $122.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK reported third quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues topped the estimates. The Gatan and IntelliPower buyouts contributed well which benefited the Electronic Instruments segment. Further, Electromechanical unit delivered solid operational performance which was a major positive. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets was a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive AMETEK’s top-line. The stock has outperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks.”

Get AMETEK alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

Shares of AME opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $118.95. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,480,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Insiders have sold a total of 47,401 shares of company stock valued at $4,867,618 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after buying an additional 33,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 691,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,782,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in AMETEK by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in AMETEK by 1,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.