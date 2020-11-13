Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FOLD. BidaskClub raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.53% and a negative net margin of 129.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 24,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $344,221.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,653.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $423,982.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,510.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and have sold 396,620 shares worth $6,057,209. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $119,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $136,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

