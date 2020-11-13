AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Receives $69.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

AMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

AMN opened at $61.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

