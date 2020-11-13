Analysts Set Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Target Price at $8.17

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADMS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.57.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. Equities research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

