Analysts Set Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Price Target at $236.14

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $236.14.

A number of brokerages have commented on ANET. Citigroup cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.09, for a total transaction of $2,090,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.61, for a total transaction of $413,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,619.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,471 shares of company stock valued at $25,261,684. 23.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $522,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $602,000. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $65,386,000. Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 633.2% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $267.09 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $156.63 and a 12 month high of $270.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.79.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $605.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

