Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Target Price at $7.29

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.29.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $4.75 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Shares of CLF stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $9.07.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Terril Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.