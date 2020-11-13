Analysts Set Expectations for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO)’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$3.60 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.72.

Shares of TSE:ACB opened at C$9.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$54.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.91.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

