Analysts Set Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target at $132.38

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.71.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $133.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Five Below by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Five Below by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of FIVE opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.13. Five Below has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $159.59.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.19 million. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

