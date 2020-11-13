Analysts Set GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Target Price at $187.00

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective (up previously from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get GW Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.77. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $67.98 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.44 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.27. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. GW Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justin D. Gover sold 64,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $643,723.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,126.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Geoffrey W. Dr Guy sold 307,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.48, for a total transaction of $2,604,648.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,511,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,735,425.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 399,060 shares of company stock worth $3,492,464 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWPH. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 861,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 583.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 514,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,177,000 after purchasing an additional 439,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,715,000 after purchasing an additional 119,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG grew its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 349,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,899,000 after purchasing an additional 98,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.