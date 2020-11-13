Analysts Set Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Target Price at $46.62

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.62.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $105,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,755.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Winnefeld, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.90 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of -56.27, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $61.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Cape Line, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

