Analysts Set PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Price Target at $6.82

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBF. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $721.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.68.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.30). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young acquired 15,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,316.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O acquired 25,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $146,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,995 shares in the company, valued at $779,350.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 340,000 shares of company stock worth $2,318,750. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,923 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 45,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,014,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,142 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 248,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 49,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,723,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,521,000 after purchasing an additional 876,104 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

