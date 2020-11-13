Analysts Set SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) PT at C$37.42

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) (TSE:SSRM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$36.00 to C$39.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$35.00 price objective on SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cormark raised SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM.TO) from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer W. John Decooman Jr. sold 48,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.00, for a total value of C$1,264,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at C$62,972.

TSE:SSRM opened at C$25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.99. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$12.12 and a 52-week high of C$33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.01, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a PE ratio of 55.43.

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

