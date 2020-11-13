Analysts Set Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target at $248.64

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.64.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.98, for a total value of $18,228,107.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,318,007.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,677.86, for a total value of $419,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,331 shares in the company, valued at $19,011,831.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,364 shares of company stock worth $57,352,119. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 400.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 140.0% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 164.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $411.76 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 52 week low of $65.42 and a 52 week high of $502.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $390.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,072.29, a P/E/G ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.