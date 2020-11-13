Analyzing ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) and Its Peers

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ: CLIR) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ClearSign Technologies to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ClearSign Technologies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ClearSign Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 ClearSign Technologies Competitors 171 766 1331 38 2.54

ClearSign Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.07%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 2.61%. Given ClearSign Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ClearSign Technologies is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

ClearSign Technologies has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ClearSign Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 0.52, meaning that their average share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.6% of ClearSign Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ClearSign Technologies $530,000.00 -$8.48 million -7.44 ClearSign Technologies Competitors $2.29 billion $361.44 million 27.51

ClearSign Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares ClearSign Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearSign Technologies N/A -83.51% -68.85% ClearSign Technologies Competitors 12.34% -86.01% 5.55%

Summary

ClearSign Technologies rivals beat ClearSign Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States. Its Duplex Plug & Play technology provides a direct burner replacement solution for traditional refinery heaters. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

