Analyzing Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) and Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) and Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Brookfield Business Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.9% of Color Star Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Color Star Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Business Partners -0.43% -1.66% -0.33% Color Star Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Business Partners and Color Star Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Business Partners $43.03 billion 0.06 $43.00 million $0.62 53.52 Color Star Technology $43.65 million 0.70 -$14.39 million N/A N/A

Brookfield Business Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Color Star Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners and Color Star Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Business Partners 0 0 7 0 3.00 Color Star Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Business Partners currently has a consensus price target of $44.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Brookfield Business Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Business Partners is more favorable than Color Star Technology.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiary, Sunway Kids International Education Group Ltd, engages in the education service business. It provides education and health services to day-care and preschools in China. The company also offers a structured system for early childhood education, including artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technologies, intellectual campus administration software as a service system (SAAS System), and online education courses for kids and parents. In addition, it provides personalized growth plans for each child based on the analysis of performance data. Further, the company offers U Campus SAAS System, a smart school management SAAS System with U Campus, an online service that provides a package of support for the operation and management of preschool education institutions, including student management, employee management, financial management, attendance management, and health management. Additionally, it provides Childhood AI Analysis Service, which provides schools with monitoring equipment that utilizes AI technology to record and analyze key information about the children in real time, such as emotions, movement, concentration, and points of interest; targeted teaching programs consulting service for preschool children; and online education service, which offers an English as a Second Language curriculum named Precise Mind to kindergartens in China, supplementing their existing English curriculum. The company was formerly known as Huitao Technology Co., Ltd., and changed its name to Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. in May 2020. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

