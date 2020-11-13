Analyzing MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip and Monaker Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 1 0 0 0 1.00 Monaker Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Monaker Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -151.72% -44.88% -36.21% Monaker Group -4,094.42% -165.93% -91.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Monaker Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $511.53 million 4.73 -$447.78 million ($4.26) -5.50 Monaker Group $440,000.00 70.18 -$9.45 million N/A N/A

Monaker Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MakeMyTrip.

Volatility and Risk

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monaker Group has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of MakeMyTrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Monaker Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Monaker Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance. The company allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, redbus.in, makemytrip.com.sg, and makemytrip.ae; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, such as call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2020, it had 14 company-owned travel stores and approximately 150 franchisee-owned travel stores. The company serves leisure and corporate travelers, and small businesses. MakeMyTrip Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurugram, India.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com. The company was formerly known as Next 1 Interactive, Inc. and changed its name to Monaker Group, Inc. in June 2015. Monaker Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Weston, Florida.

