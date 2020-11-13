Analyzing Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) & Atlantis Plastics (OTCMKTS:ATPL)

Atlantis Plastics (OTCMKTS:ATPL) and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlantis Plastics and Raven Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantis Plastics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Raven Industries $382.53 million 2.16 $35.20 million $1.09 21.19

Raven Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantis Plastics.

Volatility & Risk

Atlantis Plastics has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Raven Industries has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantis Plastics and Raven Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantis Plastics N/A N/A N/A Raven Industries 6.45% 9.96% 7.72%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Raven Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of Atlantis Plastics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Raven Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Atlantis Plastics and Raven Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantis Plastics 0 0 0 0 N/A Raven Industries 0 0 2 0 3.00

Raven Industries has a consensus price target of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.20%.

Summary

Raven Industries beats Atlantis Plastics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlantis Plastics

Atlantis Plastics, Inc. manufactures specialty plastic films, and custom molded and extruded plastic products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Plastic Films, Injection Molding, and Profile Extrusion. The Plastic Films segment comprises three divisions: Stretch Films that produces multilayer plastic films used to cover, package, and protect products for storage and transportation applications; Custom Films, which produces customized monolayer and multilayer specialty plastic films used as a substrate in multilayer laminates in foam padding for carpet, automotive, medical applications, and industrial and protective packaging; and Institutional Products that convert custom films into disposable products, such as table covers, gloves, and aprons. The Injection Molding segment produces custom thermoplastic components for small and large appliances, including refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, and dishwashers. The Profile Extrusion segment manufactures custom extruded plastic products for consumer and commercial products, including recreational vehicles, mobile homes, residential doors and windows, office furniture, and appliances. The company serves storage and transportation, food service, appliance, automotive, and commercial and consumer sectors. It sells its products through distributors. Atlantis Plastics, Inc. was formerly known as Atlantis Group, Inc. and changed its name to Atlantis Plastics, Inc. in March 1992. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office location in Miami, Florida. As of December 18, 2008, the voluntary petition of Atlantis Plastics, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on August 10, 2008.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc., a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields. Its products include application controls, GPS-guidance steering systems, field computers, automatic boom controls, machine automation, information management tools, and injection systems, as well as Slingshot, a communications platform for its ag retailers, custom applicators, and enterprise farms; and services comprise high-speed in-field Internet connectivity and cloud-based data management. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and through aftermarket distribution partners. The Engineered Films segment produces plastic films and sheeting for geo-membrane, agricultural, construction, and industrial applications; and offers design-build and installation services for plastic films and sheeting. This segment sells its products directly to end-customers and through independent third-party distributors. The Aerostar segment offers high-altitude stratospheric platforms, technical services, and radar systems to provide research, communications, and situational awareness capabilities to governmental and commercial customers in the aerospace and defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets. Raven Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

