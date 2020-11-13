Analyzing UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UP Fintech and Siebert Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech $58.66 million 11.50 -$6.59 million N/A N/A Siebert Financial $28.59 million 4.10 $3.61 million N/A N/A

Siebert Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than UP Fintech.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for UP Fintech and Siebert Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A Siebert Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares UP Fintech and Siebert Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech 2.61% 2.01% 0.52% Siebert Financial 7.31% 11.21% 1.26%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of UP Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of UP Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 66.6% of Siebert Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

UP Fintech has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Siebert Financial has a beta of -0.27, indicating that its share price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Siebert Financial beats UP Fintech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

UP Fintech Company Profile

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, margin financing, account management, investor education, community discussion, and customer support. The company also provides asset management and wealth management; ESOP management; fund license application, product design, asset custody, transaction execution, and funding allocation; fund structuring and management; and IPO underwriting services. In addition, it offers market information, community engagement, investor education, and simulated trading services. UP Fintech Holding Limited was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, China.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company provides online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services. It also offers self-directed retirement accounts; and custodial services, as well as lends customers a portion of the market value of marginable securities held in the customer's account. In addition, the company provides data technology platform that offers services, such as email and messaging, market data systems and third party trading systems, business productivity tools, and customer relationship management systems. Further, it offers a Robo-Advisor that provides clients with an automated wealth management solution; and various insurance products, such as fixed annuities and property and casualty insurance. Siebert Financial Corp. maintains 18 retail discount brokerage offices. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

