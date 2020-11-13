Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $369.00 at Piper Sandler

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $330.00 to $369.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $329.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $289.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.70. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $337.68. The company has a market cap of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Anthem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

