Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Raised to $95.00 at Truist

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price target increased by Truist from $52.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

APPN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Appian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Appian from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Appian from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Appian from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of APPN stock opened at $94.40 on Monday. Appian has a 52-week low of $29.07 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.86 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $5,121,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,713,207.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,090. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 40.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

